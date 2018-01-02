Cold Weather Causing Water Main Breaks Across The Triad

Crews repair water main break

Editor's Note: WFMY News 2 will continue to update this story as water main breaks occur across the Piedmont Triad area. Check back for updates.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro has responded to a number of water main breaks, at least eight within a 24-hour period.

Another water main break occurred late in the evening on Tuesday once again in the West Friendly Avenue at North Holden Road area. This is near the same area where a water main break occurred during the morning hours. The area has since reopened.

