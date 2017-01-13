Cool and Rainy Weekend Ahead For The Triad

GREENSBORO, NC -- After an incredibly warm close to the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s, the weather will return to being more winter-like for the weekend.

A cold front that moved through the Triad Friday evening will sag south of the area and usher cooler air into the Triad for Saturday. Meanwhile a storm system along that frontal boundary will spread moisture over North Carolina bringing a good chance of light rain and drizzle through the day on Saturday.

The combination of the cooler air pushing in from the north and rain with overcast skies will make for a much cooler day compared to Friday. Friday's high temperature was 74° and the high of Saturday is expected to only be around 43°.





There will be a better chance of light rain Saturday morning, but areas of drizzle could still be possibly through Saturday afternoon.

The coldest air will move east of the Triad by Sunday, but the overcast skies and chance of drizzle will remain. High temperatures will still be relatively cool compared to what the Triad has enjoyed lately, but they will climb back above normal into the low 50s for Sunday afternoon. The normal high temperature this time of year in the Triad is 48°.





This rain event will not be a gully washer by any stretch. Weekend rain totals in the Triad will likely range between 0.01"-0.05". The mountains could see a little more rain, but still only pick up a couple tenths of an inch of rain at most.





There looks to be a break in the relatively damp weather on Monday before the chance of rain begins to build through the middle and second half of next week. With the returned chance of rain next week, however, it looks like temperatures will climb back into the low-middle 60s.

