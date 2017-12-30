Dangerously Cold Weather Moves in Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. ---- Dangerously cold weather will move into the Piedmont, just in time for the start of 2018. After we all fall below freezing tonight, some neighborhoods may not get above freezing again until Wednesday afternoon. The cold air is rushing in behind a cold front that will move into the area Saturday night.

If you're heading out to any New Year's Eve festivities Sunday night, be sure to bundle up. When the clock strikes midnight, temperatures outside will be in the 20s.

Once you factor in a bit of a breeze, it'll feel even colder than that.

The cold air is going to stick around for a while with highs in the 20s and 30s and lows generally in the teens. Both marks are well below average for this time of the year.

