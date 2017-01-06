Dos And Dont's Of Driving In Snow

Snowy roads in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY)

Driving in snow can be tough, but there are ways to make the ride a little easier with these AAA tips.

Before you even hit the road check your tires and make sure they're full of air; make sure all your oils and fluids are topped off and make sure you have at least half a tank of gas.

When you start driving, do it slowly. There are already speed limits for a reason and you should go even slower in the snow. If you're coming up on a stop sign or a light be sure to brake early, especially if it could be icy.

If you're behind another car, up the following distance to 8 to 10 seconds. This will give you more time and space to stop.

If there is an accident, know who to call for help. Keep a list of emergency numbers, AAA, and towing companies who can help you if you need it.

If you slide off the road, it might set you back a bit in travels but it could also set you back a bit financially.

Recovery tows in this area cost about $50 - $75, perhaps a little more depending on how far away you are or how stuck you might be. If you leave your car in a place you shouldn't, like abandoning your car on the highway with the snow, it could cost you even more.

Snow removal crews could have you towed if they need to clear the road and your car is in the way.

That could cost you upward of $100 or even $200.

All Over Towing in Kernersville says whenever there's a snow storm, they get call after call after call around the clock to help tow people's cars or trucks out of ditches. If this happens to you make sure you let AAA, law enforcement or a tow dispatcher know if you're on a highway or a local road so they know what to send. Be sure you are away from traffic, even if it means getting out of your car and if your muffler gets covered by snow - get out. You run the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning from the exhaust fumes. "If you do get stuck and you're not moving forward or backwards just stop right there," explains Kevin Weatherly, a tow truck operator at All Over Towing. "The more you try to get out of a hole, the deeper you could get stuck in the snow and make it a little harder for the tow truck operator to dig you out." Tow truck operators are actually considered first responders, like ambulances and police cars, if you see them working on the side of the road get over. That keeps them safe and you out of an accident. But the biggest tip when the roads are bad? Stay home if you can.

