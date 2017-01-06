Dos And Dont's Of Driving In Snow

Driving in snow can be tough, but there are ways to make the ride a little easier with these AAA tips.
Before you even hit the road check your tires and make sure they're full of air; make sure all your oils and fluids are topped off and make sure you have at least half a tank of gas.
When you start driving, do it slowly. There are already speed limits for a reason and you should go even slower in the snow. If you're coming up on a stop sign or a light be sure to brake early, especially if it could be icy.
If you're behind another car, up the following distance to 8 to 10 seconds. This will give you more time and space to stop.
If there is an accident, know who to call for help. Keep a list of emergency numbers, AAA, and towing companies who can help you if you need it.
If you slide off the road, it might set you back a bit in travels but it could also set you back a bit financially.
Recovery tows in this area cost about $50 - $75, perhaps a little more depending on how far away you are or how stuck you might be. If you leave your car in a place you shouldn't, like abandoning your car on the highway with the snow, it could cost you even more.
