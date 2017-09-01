Flooding, Remnants Of Harvey Hit The Triad

Flooding in Asheboro Pic. Courtesy: Scott Lynch (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- From the WFMY News 2 Storm Team radar has indicated torrential rain from Guilford County south to Montgomery County.

According to Randolph County EMS, several roads throughout Asheboro were closed due to flooding.

Emergency responders said at one point Sunset Avenue at Cherry Street had one foot of standing water. The road has since reopened.

Rain is coming down hard in Randolph County. Students are being held at schools until parents pick them up @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Rd6aUfGjI5 — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) September 1, 2017

Flash flood warnings have been issued for Davidson, Montgomery, and Randolph counties.

