Flooding, Remnants Of Harvey Hit The Triad

Heavy Rain Comes Down in Asheboro

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:08 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- From the WFMY News 2 Storm Team radar has indicated torrential rain from Guilford County south to Montgomery County.

According to Randolph County EMS, several roads throughout Asheboro were closed due to flooding. 

Emergency responders said at one point Sunset Avenue at Cherry Street had one foot of standing water. The road has since reopened.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for Davidson, Montgomery, and Randolph counties.

