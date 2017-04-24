Flooding Rain Continues Until Tuesday

GREENSBORO, NC — Heavy rain has inundated the Piedmont since it began on Sunday, and we're not done yet. Plan on an additional 1" to 2" of rain through midday Tuesday. Flooding will be dangerous at times.

Rain totals have already exceeded 3" to 6" across the Triad, with locally higher amounts. Heading into tonight, a large area of rain will move over central North Carolina, soaking us further with an additional 1" to 2" of rain.

Creeks, rivers, and streams are already swollen and flooding in my cases. The water will continue to rise through Tuesday. For the larger rivers, the water may continue to rise even after the rain stops, as it takes the water a long while to fully runoff and get out of the area.

Here are links to some of the river gauges in our area:

Haw River

Dan River

Yadkin River



Flood warnings were in effect in some parts of the state, with river flood warnings in effect through Thursday.



High surf advisories were in effect on the Outer Banks.

