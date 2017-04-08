Ed Matthew'sSaturday Evening Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 Facts About Giraffe Births
-
What The Inhaler Recalls Means To You
-
Woman 'Sick of Fancy White People' Attacks Couple
-
Pratt Industries Looking To Hire 300 Workers In Whitsett
-
5 Tar Heel Seniors To Sign Autographs In Greensboro
-
Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers
-
Fake Bills Circulating In NC
-
Students Raise $7K In Car Wash For Classmate
-
Lifeguard drowns at YMCA pool
-
Secret skate park built under I-85, just yards from collapse
More Stories
-
Trailer Of Go-Karts Stolen From Greensboro Shrine ClubApr. 8, 2017, 10:19 a.m.
-
Amazon To Hire 5,000 At-Home Workers In Massive Hiring BingeApr. 7, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
-
Hillsborough Man Dies After Car Crashes, Flips: TroopersApr. 8, 2017, 2:06 p.m.