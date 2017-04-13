Ed Matthews' Friday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Meteor Spotted in Triad
-
Police Arrested Man Charged for Dismembering Man
-
Officer fired after stomping on handcuffed suspect; suspect bonded out of jail
-
More Than 90 Containers of Human Remains Found at Crematory Employee's Home in King: Police
-
Mom of 4 dies from brain aneurysm
-
Mount Zion Baptist Church Gives Away Groceries & Gas
-
Bill Could Pull UNC & NC State From ACC
-
5 Facts About Giraffe Births
-
Family Still Searching for Missing Son
More Stories
-
Arrest Made In Murder Of Winston-Salem Man Found…Apr 13, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
-
U.S. drops 'Mother of all Bombs' on ISIS tunnel…Apr 13, 2017, 1:04 p.m.
-
Stranger Finds, Returns Cherished Quilt to Danville WomanApr 13, 2017, 2:09 p.m.