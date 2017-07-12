Ed Matthews' Thursday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Traffic Stop Training Added to Drivers Ed
-
Homeowner who fatally shot teen burglary suspect gets 90 days
-
What You Need To Know About Rip Currents That Could Save Your Life
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Squatting Laws in North Carolina
-
Baby found dead in hot car, parents charged
-
Vigil For Winston-Salem Woman Killed In Crash
-
Could Teen Curfews Work in the Triad?
-
Blue Whale Challenge claims life of 15-year-old San Antonio boy
-
Man Electrocuted at Elkin Elementary School
More Stories
-
Myrtle Beach Enacts Curfew For Kids 17 and UnderJul 12, 2017, 12:39 p.m.
-
A Mexican Vacation, A Mysterious Death, And Now…Jul 12, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
-
Homeowner Struggles To Kick Out Strangers From Her HomeJul 11, 2017, 8:23 p.m.