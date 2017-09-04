Ed Matthews' Tuesday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
North Korea's nuclear weapon test raises anxiety levels
-
Local couple fighting HOA fines over roof
-
Guilford Metro In Need Of 911 Dispatchers
-
Roof Collapses At Thomasville Church
-
Teen injured in hot water challenge
-
Students help victims of Harvey
-
Car Falls Off Bridge in Horry County
-
E. Guilford vs. Grimsley Monday HS Football
-
Red Cross Limiting Volunteers To Texas Due To Irma
-
Ways to Save
More Stories
-
Irma Strengthens to a Category 4; Near South Florida…Aug 30, 2017, 6:10 p.m.
-
Officer-Involved Shooting in Asheboro, 1 Taken to HospitalSep. 5, 2017, 6:24 a.m.
-
Roof Collapses at Thomasville ChurchSep. 4, 2017, 8:27 p.m.