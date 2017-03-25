Eric Chilton's Saturday Overnight Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Restaurant bans children under age 5
-
Harbor freight refund
-
Giant Drive-In Movie Theater Coming To Graham
-
'Pump Doctors' offer cheap and dangerous injections
-
Internet upset over Brad's wife getting fired
-
Son defies mother helps save her life
-
Frustrations Over Unsolved Murders
-
Auction for Jack Little's Gun Collection
-
Husband Of Shooting Victim Shares Memories
More Stories
-
Missing Fayetteville Infant, Toddler Found Stabbed…Mar 25, 2017, 12:07 a.m.
-
Man Wanted In Murder of 74-Year-Old High Point Woman: PoliceMar 25, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
-
Durham Woman Gets Back Dress Accidentally Donated To…Mar 25, 2017, 12:31 p.m.