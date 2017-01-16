Eric Chilton's Tuesday Morning Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body Found In Greensboro
-
Consumer Reports: Buying Glasses Online
-
Cooper Says HB2 Repeal Is Possible
-
Circus Ending Activists Applaud Fans Upset
-
Triad Boy Has Role In "Hidden Figures'
-
Blue Cross Blue Shield Changes
-
Macbook Pro Battery
-
Cost Hike For Unlimited Data Plans
-
Kidnapped Baby Found 18 Years Later
More Stories
-
UNC Coach Roy Williams Earns 800th Career WinJan 16, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
-
Gov. Cooper Says He's Talked To GOP Leaders About A…Jan 16, 2017, 6:08 p.m.
-
Firefighters Rescue Man Stuck In Port-A-Potty In BurlingtonJan 16, 2017, 8:19 p.m.