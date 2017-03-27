Eric Chiltons Monday Evening Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Son of 74-Year-Old Murder Victim: "She Was My Heart"
-
Giraffe Facts
-
NCSHP Trooper Involved in Shooting in Davie County After Chase
-
Police Arrest Man Suspected of Killing 74-Year-Old in High Point
-
Ricky Proehl steps away from Panthers
-
Vigil held for teen who passed away days after meeting idol, Beyonce
-
Luke Maye 'The Shot' Social Video
-
Missing Fayetteville Infant, Toddler Found Stabbed To Death, Father Charged
-
Darius Rucker Says He Cried After the Win
-
Possible cure for Sepsis
More Stories
-
High Point Toddler Dies After Accidentally Shooting…Mar 25, 2017, 11:47 p.m.
-
14-Year-Old, And Man Arrested In Death Of Great GrandmotherMar 26, 2017, 8:46 p.m.
-
Women Claim Man They Met Online Lied About Being In…Mar 27, 2017, 4:58 p.m.