Grant Gilmore's Overnight Forecast, Sunday, January 29th, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
"Hidden Figures" Daughter Lives In Triad
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Law Puts Confederate Flag back in York Co. Courthouse
-
Foster Families Needed For Shelter Pets
-
6 arrested at Charlotte-Douglas Airport protests
-
What A 20% Tax On Mexico Would Cost You
-
What President Trump's Executive Order Means For Triad Refugees
-
Calling All Dog Lovers: Foster Families Needed For Dogs At Shelter
-
Grant Gilmore's Overnight Forecast, Saturday, January 28th, 2016
-
Tired of political , Google Chrome has the answer
More Stories
-
Weapons Stolen From Gun Show At Greensboro ColiseumJan 29, 2017, 11:22 a.m.
-
Thousands Protest At Airports Across North CarolinaJan 29, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
-
Trump Defends Refugee PolicyJan 29, 2017, 8:10 p.m.