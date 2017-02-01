Grant Gilmore's Wednesday Overnight Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teacher Greets Students With Unique Handshake
-
You Can Help Support The ICRCM
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
50-60 Guns Stolen From Gun Show
-
Program Teaches Security Measures To Church
-
Police Want Gunstoppers Program
-
Multiple Weapons Stolen From Gun And Knife Show
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Modern day 'Noah' spends decades building boat
-
3 Found Dead After House Fire In Yadkin Co.
-
Foster Families Needed For Shelter Pets
More Stories
-
Personal Information Of Davidson Co. School…Feb. 1, 2017, 9:53 p.m.
-
Final List Of Weapons Stolen From Gun Show:…Feb. 1, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
-
Three Heroin Overdoses Within An Hour Lead To…Feb. 1, 2017, 3:02 p.m.