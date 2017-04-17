Local Weather Forecast

Tonight: Showers Taper Off. Low 56.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Isolated Shower Possible. High 67.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 64.

Thursday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. High 80.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. P.M. Storm Possible. High 80.

Weather Summary:

A cold front will continue to move through the area tonight. Lows this evening will fall into the 50s. The rain coverage will decrease through the night.

Cool air will rush in behind the front, bringing us a cooler day on Tuesday. The front will stall out tomorrow. We'll see more clouds than sun with spotty light rain and/or drizzle possible, but most locations will remain dry.

The rain chance will increase up to 50% on Wednesday as the stalled front lifts northward as a warm front. Temperatures will remain below average with highs only in the 60s.

Warmer weather will return for Thursday and Friday before another front moves in for the weekend.

The normal high is 71 and the normal low is 48.

