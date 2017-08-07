Terran Kirksey's Monday Afternoon Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
International Fugitive Caught in the Midlands
-
Couple's dance moves make them a viral hit
-
Va. couple's dance moves a viral sensation
-
Girl airlifted from Carnival cruise out of Galveston after falling from balcony
-
What The Eclipse Will Look Like In Your Neighborhood
-
Local Vietnam veteran fighting for his life in Maine
-
Nampa twins featured in national video
-
Man Pinned Under Car
-
High speed chase latest
-
Ed Matthews' Monday Morning Forecast
More Stories
-
Triad Woman Wants To Reconnect Veteran With Lost Army RingAug. 7, 2017, 8:56 a.m.
-
The Purple Heart: A Badge Of Honor And SacrificeAug. 7, 2016, 5:13 p.m.
-
NC Mom, Daughter Remembered After Car Drove Into PondAug. 7, 2017, 10:10 a.m.