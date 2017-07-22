Terran Kirksey's Saturday Afternoon Weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
HopperMarietta
-
'Tiny Houses Greensboro' Revolutionizes Affordable Housing
-
2 Test: Does A Car Sun Shade Keep Your Car Cool?
-
DOT to Close Portion of U.S. 52 to Remove Bridge
-
Arrest made in Father's Day murder
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Granite Falls Fire
-
Veteran survives crash, denied benefits
-
Laptops Stolen From Triad Medical Facilities
-
Lyme disease correlated with suicide
More Stories
-
Crews Searching For Missing Person At Belews LakeJul 22, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
-
Heat Advisory: Dangerous Heat SaturdayJul 21, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
John Heard, 'Home Alone' actor, dies at 72Jul 22, 2017, 11:15 a.m.