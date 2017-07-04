Terran Kirksey's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Outer Banks New Island
-
Family dealing with painful memories
-
Be Aware: Driveway Paving Schemes
-
Food Safety Tips
-
Officials Warn Tourist Not To Swim To New Island At Outer Banks
-
Community struggles to make sense of Shavon Randle's death
-
Hamlet cancels the 4th
-
Women Paralyzed During July 4th
-
Local remembers iconic 'Kiss of Life' photo 50 years later
-
Woman Hits Suspected Purse Thief At Walmart
More Stories
-
LIVE: FUN Fourth in Downtown Greensboro; Happy…Jul. 4, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
-
Fun Fourth Parades, Fireworks And MoreJun 20, 2017, 9:19 p.m.
-
Silver Alert Issued for 18-Year-Old High Point ManJul. 4, 2017, 2:12 p.m.