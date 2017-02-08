Tim Buckley's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Burlington Teacher Facing Sexual Abuse Charge
-
The Plantation Supper Club
-
New guidelines for swaddling infants
-
Greensboro Homicide
-
Mother Fights Back Against Bullying
-
Video: Suspects lose battle against glass
-
Triad Cheerleader With Dwarfism Dreams Big
-
Bald Eagle Killed In Chatham County
-
New claims of friends sneaking into Super Bowl 51
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
More Stories
-
Overnight Storms Could Be Severe for TriadFeb. 8, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
Triple Sky Delight: Eclipse, Comet, Full Moon All…Feb. 7, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
-
NC Judges Block Law Limiting Governor's PowersFeb. 8, 2017, 11:09 a.m.