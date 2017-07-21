Heat Advisory: Dangerous Heat Saturday

GREENSBORO, NC -- The heat isn't done with us yet, and it will get worse this weekend. Saturday features the first heat advisory of the year for the Piedmont.

Oppressive heat and humidity will continue to move into the Carolinas this weekend, with no real relief in sight. Temperatures will soar well into the upper 90s, topping out around 97 degrees. But, factor in the humidity, which will be a little higher on Saturday, and it will feel like well over 100.

Heat Advisory Saturday! Heat & humidity combine to make it feel like 100° to 107°. Dangerous levels. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/BInHoF50l5 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) July 21, 2017

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Alamance, and Caswell counties among others. They warn that the heat index will be between 103 and 107 at times.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are possible during this type of a heat wave. Make sure to limit your outdoor activity and to drink plenty of fluids.

Have a news tip? Email news@wfmy.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter





Copyright 2017 WFMY