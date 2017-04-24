Heavy Rain through Tuesday; Flooding Possible

GREENSBORO, NC — It has been a wet stretch of days across the Piedmont. More rain is likely early Tuesday, but we do have drier weather on the way later this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire area through Tuesday. That means that flooding is possible, and you'll want to keep a close eye on creeks, rivers, and streams, as well as low-lying areas that are typically flood prone.

Remember, don't ever attempt to cross a water covered roadway, just turn around. More people die from flooding each year than from severe storms.

Rainfall totals so far are up to 2" to 4", with locally higher amounts. We are still in a drought, so this rain is needed.

The Associated Press reported Duke Energy had more than 59,000 customers without electricity Monday. More than 48,000 of those customers were in Charlotte. Other significant outages were reported in neighboring Cabarrus County and in the Winston-Salem area.



A flood watch was in effect for most of the state. The watch is in effect for some of the state until Monday night and in other areas until early Tuesday.

Flood warnings were in effect in some parts of the state, with river flood warnings in effect through Thursday.



High surf advisories were in effect on the Outer Banks.

