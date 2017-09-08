Hurricane Irma's Impact On The Triad

WFMY
Eric Chilton and WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:15 AM. EDT September 08, 2017

Hurricane Irma is forecasted to make a more westerly turn as it exits Florida but what will that mean for the Triad?

Based on the latest track the Triad will be on the eastern edge of the system.  At this point we could expect gusty winds and periods of heavy rain Monday night and Tuesday during the day.

 The rain totals could range from an inch in the eastern parts of the viewing area to 2 inches across the heart of the Triad and 2.5 to 3 and you head to the foothills.  With any hurricane, even on the outer edges, there can be an isolated tornado but this is a very slim risk for our area.

This could be one of the rare instances where our coastal sections will fare better than the mountains when it comes to this hurricane.

Again, this is an ever changing situation.  We have seen the path shift almost every time we check a new computer model run so we will watch and wait.

