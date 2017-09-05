As Hurricane Irma Gets Closer, Here's How You Can Prepare For A Disaster

(Photo: Olmos, Dori)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - Even though it'll be several days before we see any possible effects in the Triad, now is the time to prepare.

WFMY News 2 Hurricane Guide

Do you actually have an emergency plan - or emergency kit? We've seen what storms can do - most recently with Hurricane Harvey.

Watch: Hurricane Preparedness Checklist: What Should You Need To Know

As Irma creeps closer to the coast, the time is now to know what you're doing in an emergency.

Watch: Irma Now Second Strongest Hurricane On Record; 185 mph Winds



On Tuesday, the only sign of trouble in the Guilford County Emergency Operations Center was a map on the wall, track Hurricane Irma, a storm system that could impact the Triad.



“So that's going to be things like wind, flooding, heavy rains,” said Rachel Faucette, an Emergency Management Coordinator.

Check It Out: From Dennis To Matthew: All The Hurricanes That Hit The U.S. Since 2005



She and her colleague Steven Grose say it's too soon to tell, but they stress - it's never a bad idea to have a kit and a plan. That means stock up on things like water, canned food, medicine. Plus, make sure you know the location of your important papers.



“Take this time, we're a few days out, and even if nothing happens, you know what? You've got through your plan, you've made sure your food wasn't expired, you've touched these things and it would be a really good dry run – hopefully a dry run,” said Grose.



Outside your home - one of the main threats during severe weather? Trees

“Pines. For North Carolina – pines,” said Scott Saintsing, a tree expert and owner of Outdoor Exposure Tree Service.



Take care of any problem trees now. Saintsing says standalone pines are the easiest to come down - because of their shallow root system. But previous weather in the Triad may have contributed.



“From all the ice storms we've had, it causes damage doesn't immediately show itself, and this area, we've had some bad I storms in the last several years,” he said.

You can sign up for alerts on the G.E.A.N.I. app by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY