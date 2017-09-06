Atlanta Motor Speedway Opening Camping Sites For Irma Evacuees

IMAGE AMS

HAMPTON, GA. - Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its camping facilities free of charge to Hurricane Irma evacuees.

The speedway, which is equipped to handle thousands of campers during its annual NASCAR weekend, will open both RV and tent campgrounds to any interested evacuees beginning Thursday, Sept. 7.

Located adjacent to its unreserved campground, AMS will also open The Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house, allowing evacuees free access to hot showers and restroom facilities.

Those interested in RV or tent camping at Atlanta Motor Speedway should enter the facility at Entrance "E" off GA Highway 19/41. The unreserved campgrounds will be on the left.

