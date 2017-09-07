Charlotte Motor Speedway Opening Campground For Hurricane Irma Evacuees

Charlotte Motor Speedway Pic. Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its Rock City Campground for Hurricane Irma evacuees. The campground will open at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Read: Atlanta Motor Speedway Opening Camping Sites For Irma Evacuees

"We are happy to open our doors to help those needing a place to seek shelter during this difficult time," said Greg Walter, the executive vice president of Charlotte Motor Speedway. "We look forward to show them the hospitality for which we're known and they deserve. We are fortunate to have camping available to accommodate both hurricane evacuees and the drag racing fans who will join us next week."

WFMY News 2 Hurricane Guide

You can access the Rock City Campground off Bruton Smith Boulevard through Entrance Z and will have access to bathhouse facilities on the speedway property.

You must also check in at the ticket office on the second floor of Smith Tower at the Speedway’s main entrance. After-hour arrivals will be handled by Charlotte Motor Speedway security.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Get more stories like this, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter

© 2017 WFMY-TV