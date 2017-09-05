From Dennis To Matthew: All The Hurricanes That Hit The U.S. Since 2005

The sky darkens in the Corpus Christi Bay on Aug. 25 as Hurricane Harvey begins to bring rain and winds into Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo: Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times) (Photo: Custom)

As Hurricane Harvey slams the Texas coast, here is a look at all the hurricanes that have hit the United States in the past 12 years.

• Hurricane Matthew: Oct. 2016, Matthew devastated the southeast, Florida in particular, as a Category 4 storm before weakening to a Category 1 and making landfall in South Carolina .

• Hurricane Hermine: Sept. 2016, this Category 1 storm was the first hurricane to hit Florida since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

• Hurricane Arthur: July 2014, this storm whipped North Carolina's Outer Banks with winds of 100 mph, making it a Category 2.

• Hurricane Sandy: Oct. 2012, Superstorm Sandy, the largest Atlantic system on record, slammed into New Jersey. It was the deadliest hurricane to hit the northeastern U.S. in 40 years and the second-costliest in the nation's history.

•Hurricane Isaac: Aug. 2012, this deadly Category 1 storm hit the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi right around the seventh anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

• Hurricane Irene: Sept. 2011, Irene hit North Carolina as a Category 1 storm. The storm caused major flooding in the northeast, and Irene's effects were felt along the entire Eastern seaboard.

• Hurricane Ike: Sept. 2008, the last hurricane to strike Texas was Hurricane Ike, a powerful Category 2 storm that caused billions in damage and became the third most costly storm in the U.S., after Hurricanes Sandy and Katrina.

• Hurricane Gustav: Sept. 2008, tens of thousands evacuated before this Category 2 storm hit the Louisiana coast, New Orlean's first major storm since Katrina.

• Hurricane Dolly: July 2008, Dolly made landfall in Texas as a Category 2 storm and gradually weakened to a tropical storm as it progressed.

•Hurricane Humberto: Sept. 2007, although initially weak this record-breaking storm intensified rapidly before making landfall in Texas as a Category 1 storm.

• Hurricane Wilma: Oct. 2005, this intense Category 3 storm wreaked havoc when it made landfall in Florida. Wilma was one of the most powerful storms in the very active 2005 hurricane season.

• Hurricane Rita: Sept. 2005, often referred to as the "forgotten storm," this category 3 hurricane hit shortly after Katrina in a much less populated area along the Texas-Louisiana border.

• Hurricane Katrina: Aug. 2005, this Category 3 storm rocked Louisiana and the nation. Katrina caused $108 billion dollars in damage, making it the costliest storm in U.S. history.

• Hurricane Dennis: July 2005, Hurricane Dennis hit Florida as a Category 3 storm, in an area that was still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ivan, which hit the year prior.

