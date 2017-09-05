WFMY
Harvey Survivors Share Stories Of Heartache And Hope

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: In the aftermath of tragedy, sometimes people just want to talk. So we built a booth at the GRB and just listened. The stories we heard were full of heartbreak and hope. #HoustonStrong (By KHOU 11 News Photojournalist Derek Felton)

Derek Felton , KHOU 9:54 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

HOUSTON - In the aftermath of tragedy, sometimes people just want to talk. So we built a booth at a shelter and just listened.

The stories we heard were full of heartbreak and hope. 

"I didn't know if we were gonna make it," one child said. When he found out later his mom was OK he prayed and said "Thank you, Jesus."'

"We were in the flood for a day-and-a-half. We were calling 911 constantly," said a survivor who was finally jet-skiied out by a neighbor.

"I'm not gonna lie, I was terrified," said another.

"I have so much stress on me right now," said a woman who lost everything.

"At least I'm alive," said a man who also lost everything.

#HoustonStrong (By KHOU 11 News Photojournalist Derek Felton)

