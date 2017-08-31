Incredible Before And After Satellite Images Of Areas Devastated By Harvey

Before and After satellite imagery from Brookshire, Texas. (Photo: satellite image ©2017 DigitalGlobe)

The devastation facing Texas is so widespread and substantial, it can be clearly seen from space.

Satellite imagery from Colorado-based DigitalGlobe shows the extent of the flooding in several Texas towns along the eastern coast that bore the brunt of Harvey.

The historic storm made landfall as a Hurricane and was later downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

Nonetheless, Harvey left more than 50 inches of rain in its wake, the equivalent of more than 62 feet of snow here in Denver.

As clouds clear, the satellite images have become more clear and the widespread devastation in towns from Corpus Christi to Port Arthur is becoming more visible and astonishing.

Wharton, Texas

Wharton, Texas (close up)

Simonton, Texas

Rosenburg, Texas

Holiday Lakes, Texas

Brookshire, Texas

Angleton, Texas

