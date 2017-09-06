Now Is The Time To Prepare, NC Under A State Of Emergency

Hurricane Irma

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency that begins on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Gov. Cooper said, “Now is the time to plan for Hurricane Irma.” Cooper held a news conference in Raleigh Wednesday to talk about Hurricane Irma preparations taking place across the state.

“We will concentrate resources where they will be needed depending upon the track of Hurricane Irma,” said Cooper.

Cooper spoke on the track and potential impact saying, “There's a lot we don't know, but we do know that it's time for North Carolinians to get ready for Irma.”

He also said, “We ask you to get ready, update emergency kit, and stay informed on latest Irma updates.”

Cooper said currently the state is preparing by coordinating with FEMA, local emergency responders, and surrounding states to get ready for Hurricane Irma.

South Carolina is also under a state of emergency at this time.

Emergency supply kits should contain enough non-perishable food and a gallon of water per person per day to last three to seven days. Other essential items include:

• Copies of insurance papers and identification sealed in a watertight plastic bag

• First-aid kit

• Weather radio and batteries

• Supply of prescription medicines

• Sleeping bag or blankets

• Changes of clothes

• Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and deodorant

• Cash or checkbook

• Pet supplies including food, water, leashes, bedding, muzzle and vaccination records

