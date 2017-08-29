TEGNA Raises More Than $1M For The Harvey Relief Effort

Texas Cares helping with Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

TEGNA has raised more than $1.5 million in its first 24 hours for the Harvey Relief effort.

The company partnered with its many stations across the country including WFMY News 2 to help raise money for the relief effort. The fundraising initiative launched on Monday across TEGNA’s stations.

Read: WFMY News 2 & American Red Cross Raise $12,155 For Harvey Victims

“This is just the beginning. We will use this momentum to continue to serve our communities and help improve the lives of those in need,” said Dave Lougee, president, and CEO, TEGNA.

The TEGNA Foundation matched the first $100,000 in donations. All the money raised will be donated to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

WFMY News 2 and TEGNA wants to thank all of you for your donations. You can still continue to donate through Texas Cares.

