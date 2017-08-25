Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 2:18 PM. EDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Faces Of Heroin Vanessa Abbott 311 Bypass Imminent Domain Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating Hurricane Harvey Heading To Texas 'I Was Horrified': Mom of Cheerleader Forced into Splits Boiling Water Challenge You Won't Believe The Price Of These Handbags - The Deal Guy WFMY Breaking News Pelion Police Deal with Tombstone Mystery What School Bus Drivers See Behind The Wheel More Stories Hurricane Harvey Could Affect Triad Gas Prices Down The Road Aug 25, 2017, 11:38 a.m. Triad Deputies Taken To Hospital After Feeling… Aug 25, 2017, 12:51 p.m. ‘Ask Me About My Angel' Father Wears Bracelet After… Aug 24, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs