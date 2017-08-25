WFMY
VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space

The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station.

KIII 2:18 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.

Take a look at some of the amazing shots below.


