Ice-Covered Houses in NY are Insane

Several residences on Oklahoma Beach in Webster, N.Y., have been turned into ice palaces after frigid temperatures and gusting winds pushed crashing waves over a breakwall and onto everything nearby. Sheets of ice cover walls, windows, picnic tables, lawn furniture and doors. A vehicle is covered in ice about 40 feet away from the shoreline. Large balls of ice sit on display in lawn

USA TODAY NETWORK , WFMY 6:53 PM. EDT March 14, 2017

