Ice-Covered Houses in Upstate New York Are Insane

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Not just one house, but nearly an entire row of homes on Lake Ontario are covered in a thick layer of ice.

Several residences on Oklahoma Beach in Webster, N.Y., have been turned into ice palaces after frigid temperatures and gusting winds pushed crashing waves over a breakwall and onto everything nearby.

Sheets of ice cover walls, windows, picnic tables, lawn furniture and doors. A vehicle is covered in ice about 40 feet away from the shoreline. Large balls of ice sit on display in lawns.

Many homes had back doors untouched by the ice, although windows and other entrances were sealed shut.

The ice formation increased after a windstorm hit the area last week, bringing 80 mph winds and knocking out power to nearly 100,000 Rochester Gas and Electric customers.

Homeowners at Oklahoma Beach had their power restored Saturday.

But that likely won't be enough to melt the ice, with a powerful storm promising to bring as many as 18 inches of snow and freezing temperatures in the area through Wednesday.

Temperatures aren't expected to peak above 32 degrees until Friday.

