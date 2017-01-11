Icy Roads Melt, School Bus Routes Clear

GREENSBORO, NC -- Warm temperatures melted the ice on Triad roads and at Guilford County Schools bus stops Wednesday.

WFMY News 2 has been keeping an eye on five bus stops in Greensboro since Sunday. For kids to go back to school all bus routes have to be clear.

On Sunday two of the bus stops were not passable. Monday's check proved refreeze makes roads worse, four roads were dangerous. By Wednesday morning all of the stops were clear.

Jeff Harris is the transportation director at GCS. His staff has been driving the roads since Sunday. He said he saw the most improvement Wednesday.

Two days later... virtually no ice. I'm taking a look at the same 5 bus stops in Greensboro and giving you an update on Triad schools. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/YVmbP8Jznz — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) January 11, 2017

"So far we’re seeing a lot of melting, things are mostly clear now. It’s looking very favorable for the rest of the week," Harris said.

Portland Street in Greensboro was frozen on Monday evening, cars were unable to get to the top of the hill and the bus stop was not passable. WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner showed this before and after image of the stop to Harris.





"The top picture is definitely not passable. Those were the types of situations we were looking at that were very dangerous," he said. "And then the bottom picture looks like the road has improved greatly. Should not have any problems on that road."

Harris said they also look at sidewalks when making a decision to cancel school.

