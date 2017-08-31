Irma Now a Major Hurricane; Thousands of Miles Away in Atlantic

GREENSBORO, NC -- The next tropical system to worry about is already out there. Hurricane Irma is now a powerful major hurricane just one day after becoming a tropical storm.

As of Thursday evening, Irma is packing max winds of 115 mph, headed to the west at about 10 mph. We have a long time to track this system as it is close to 3,000 miles away from the United States.

This storm is in the far eastern Atlantic not far from the Cape Verde islands of Africa. Often times, tropical systems in this region can gain a good amount of strength as they move across the Atlantic. Irma already has that strength, and is likely to get stronger in the coming days.

Irma is no immediate threat to land, but the West Indies need to be on alert, as do the rest of the Caribbean Island. It's simply too early to say whether or not Irma will be a threat to the United States, but that is within the realm of possibility. If the storm did approach the U.S. coast, it would be around the September 9th-12th time-frame.

