GREENSBORO, NC -- Hurricane Irma is still churning in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of Monday morning, Irma is packing max winds of 115 mph, headed to the west-southwest at about 14 mph. We have a long time to track this system as it is over 1,500 miles away from the United States.

This storm is located 625 east of the Leeward Islands. The storm is moving west-southwest at 14 mph, but is expected to more on a more westerly track later today or Tuesday. the hurricane is expected to get stronger over the next few days

Irma is currently a threat to the Caribbean islands and will be a threat to Cuba and maybe South Florida this weekend.





A wide range of track solutions by hurricane forecast models.

STOP THE IRMA HYPE: **cue rant** It's still way too soon to know where Irma will eventually end up. In spite of that, a... Posted by Meteorologist Terran Kirksey on Saturday, September 2, 2017

WFMY News 2 Hurricane Guide

