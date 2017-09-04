Irma Still Heading West; Will Be Near Cuba on Saturday

GREENSBORO, NC -- Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the Atlantic as it heads west. The final destination is still uncertain, but North Carolinians need to pay close attention and have a plan in place in case it heads our way.

As of midday Monday, Irma is packing max winds of 120 mph. We have a long time to track this system as it is over 1,400 miles away from the United States.

This storm is located 560 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Irma is moving west-southwest at 14 mph, but is expected to more on a more westerly track later tonight or Tuesday. The hurricane is expected to get stronger over the next few days

Irma is currently a threat to the Caribbean islands and will be a threat to Cuba this weekend. The United States impacts are still a bit unclear, as that's where uncertainty creeps into the equation.





Track models are in general agreement in moving Irma to central Cuba by Saturday. Thereafter, the track become very unclear. Some models sharply turn the storm north into South Florida. Others, turn it out to sea, and others bring it on a collision course with the Carolinas.

Either way, right now, folks from Florida to North Carolina need to pay extremely close attention to the storm and start evaluating their hurricane plan in case it heads their way. The time-frame for NC if the storm did head our way would be between Sunday and Wednesday of next week.

