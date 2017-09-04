Irma Strengthens to a Category 4; Near South Florida by Sunday

GREENSBORO, NC -- Hurricane Irma is very strong, and headed west. The storm became a Category 4 Monday afternoon and continues to get stronger this Tuesday morning. Some Caribbean Islands are on high alert as it heads their way. The hurricane is expected to moved over or near the Leeward Islands later tonight or Wednesday.. Then it's on to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night and Thursday. The Southeast U.S. can only watch nervously now as it heads closer over the next week.

The latest numbers on Irma put the maximum winds at 150 mph, maintaining a westward motion of about 14 mph. this position is about 320 miles East of the Leeward Isolands.

Here's what we know. The storm will be on a constant west-northwest track through Saturday, which will take it to the shores of Cuba, not far at all from South Florida. After that point, the forecast becomes far more uncertain.

All computer models forecast a turn to the north after the storm moves near Cuba. At that point, it should still be a very strong storm -- likely around a Category 4. The question is of course how sharp of a turn does it make, and what areas lie in its path as it chugs northward.

South Florida needs to be on high alert for impacts as early as Sunday, with coastal areas of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina being on alert for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It is still too early to say exactly what impacts there will be in these areas -- it will all depend on the exact track.

Here in the Triad, our impacts will depend on the track as well. If the storm grazes the coast, our impacts will be low. If the storm tracks inland over North Carolina, we could see heavy rain and high winds. Again, that's still unclear at this time. The News 2 Weather Team will be tracking the system around the clock over the next week.

Now is the time to re-visit your family's hurricane plan. Make sure you know what you would do if the storm does indeed head your way. It's much easier to prepare well in advance of a storm rather than waiting until the last minute.

