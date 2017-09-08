IRMA: What Can the Triad Expect to See?

GREENSBORO, NC -- Irma is on a more westward path now, taking the storm into Florida this weekend, and then Georgia. What will that mean from the Triad?

The News 2 Weather Team says to be prepared for some wind and some rain come Monday night into Tuesday, but the bulk of the truly dangerous weather will stay south of the Piedmont.

The rain totals could range from an inch in the eastern parts of the viewing area to 2 inches across the heart of the Triad and 2.5 to 4 and you head to the foothills. With any hurricane, even on the outer edges, there can be an isolated tornado but this is a low risk for our area at this time.





WFMYNews2

This could be one of the rare instances where our coastal sections will fare better than the mountains when it comes to this hurricane. As Irma makes an inland track, the mountains will be closer to the higher winds and rain. There is a better risk there of flooding and rockslides in that area.

Again, this is an ever changing situation. We have seen the path shift almost every time we check a new computer model run so we will watch and wait.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Follow us on Facebook page and Twitter

Copyright 2017 WFMY