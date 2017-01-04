Is Your Car Ready For The Winter Weather?

GREENSBORO, NC -- When you hear there's snow in the forecast you might rush to the grocery store for milk and bread -- the winter essentials. But do you think about preparing your car?

David Dew at Honest1 Auto Care says you should take a look under the hood.

"It’s always a good idea to have your battery tested before the cold. Cold weather can cause the battery to not crank over as easily and of course then your car wouldn’t start," he said.

He also said to check out your winter fluids like windshield wiper fluid and coolant.

"Just make sure it’s a nice green or orange color," Dew said. "If it’s not, just take it to your local service center and they can run a chemical test and tell you exactly how much antifreeze there is in coolant compared to water and same thing with the windshield wiper fluids."

If there's too much water in your fluid it may freeze and cause major damage to your car.

Dew says you should also keep an emergency kit in your car with snacks, warm clothes, a shovel and kitty litter. If your car gets stuck you can use the kitty litter under your tires to add traction.

You'll want to give your car a good wash after the snow melts to get rid of any salt or road debris. That can make the car rust overtime.

