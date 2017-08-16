Kid Loves Weather So Much He Turned His Room Into A Weather Lab

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) --- If you look inside Jake Steen's bedroom in Newport News, you won't find a bunch of toys or video games.

The 11-year-old is interested in something else.

“I have to use a lot of pencils when I write the weather,” said Steen.

The 6th grader is fascinated by weather. So much so, that he convinced his parents to turn his bedroom into a weather office.

“So I can do weather and forecast,” said Steen.

It's where he writes down his daily forecast and organizes dozens of weather books. He also tracks bigger events based on local and national forecasts. Right now he’s following the solar eclipse by using post it notes and a globe.

While most kids are watching cartoons, Jake watches the weather.

13News Now Chief Meterologist Jeff Lawson is one of his favorites, and Jake recently got a chance to meet him in person.

Jake sat in the studio during a severe weather forecast a few weeks ago.

“Storm warnings kept popping up,” said Steen. “So it was cool forecasting with him.”

If he keeps his eye on the sky, Jake could be the next great meteorologist in Hampton Roads.

“I don’t know if people my age know what they want to be when they grow up,” said Steen. “But I just knew I wanted to be a meteorologist.”

