Light Rain And Snow Possible Friday Morning

GREENSBORO, NC -- Temperatures returned to the 60s in the Triad on Thursday, but Friday will quickly remind us that we are still in the thick of winter.

A relatively weak system will move through the Triad Friday morning and bring the chance of light rain and possibly some wet snowflakes or sleet pellets. This light rain and/or snow will begin to move into the Triad between 3-5 am Friday and then remain possible through lunch time.

Through Friday morning temperatures will be in the middle 30s, but remain above freezing which should prevent any travel issues regardless of what type of precipitation falls. Areas north of I-40 will have a better chance of seeing periods of all snow, but accumulations are unlikely. That said, a very light dusting will be possible for a brief period on elevated surfaces.





After around lunchtime the light rain/snow/sleet mix will move east of the Triad and the cloud cover will begin to clear out. Skies will become mostly sunny through the afternoon, but temperatures will be much cooler than where they have been recently. High temperatures Friday afternoon will only be in the middle 40s.





Dry, but chilly conditions will continue into the weekend with low temperatures Friday night in the upper 20s and then high temperatures Saturday afternoon in the middle 40s once again.

Dry, but chilly conditions will continue into the weekend with low temperatures Friday night in the upper 20s and then high temperatures Saturday afternoon in the middle 40s once again.

