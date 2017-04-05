Lightning Strike Blows Hole In NC Home's Roof

A large lightning bolt strikes behind a storm chaser's moving van. Osage County, Oklahoma. (Photo: Custom)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A Huntersville home was damaged after being struck by lightning during storms Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

According to Huntersville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 13000 block of Tilesford Lane just after 3 p.m. Officials say the fire was controlled upon arrival by emergency personnel. During an inspection of the home, firefighters discovered a 1-foot hole in the home's roof that was caused by lightning.

Emergency officials have not said if anyone was injured during the incident.

© 2017 WCNC.COM