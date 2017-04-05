Lightning Strike Blows Hole In NC Home's Roof

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A Huntersville home was damaged after being struck by lightning during storms Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
According to Huntersville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 13000 block of Tilesford Lane just after 3 p.m. Officials say the fire was controlled upon arrival by emergency personnel. During an inspection of the home, firefighters discovered a 1-foot hole in the home's roof that was caused by lightning.
Emergency officials have not said if anyone was injured during the incident.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs