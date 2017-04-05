WFMY
Lightning Strike Blows Hole In NC Home's Roof

Firefighters were called to home struck by lightning in Huntersville Wednesday afternoon.

WCNC , WCNC 1:58 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A Huntersville home was damaged after being struck by lightning during storms Wednesday afternoon, officials say. 

According to Huntersville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 13000 block of Tilesford Lane just after 3 p.m. Officials say the fire was controlled upon arrival by emergency personnel. During an inspection of the home, firefighters discovered a 1-foot hole in the home's roof that was caused by lightning. 

Emergency officials have not said if anyone was injured during the incident. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


