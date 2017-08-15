Lightning Strikes Golf Course, Leaves A Mark On Green!

A lightning bolt hit the No. 4 green at Dwan Golf Club in Bloomington Sunday night. (Photo: City of Bloomington/Dwan Golf Course)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - When it roars, head indoors. There's a reason KARE 11 meteorologists say it all the time. Sunday night was no exception.

Around 10:30 p.m. storms rolled through the Bloomington area. The next morning, the staff at Dwan Golf Club noticed something strange on the Hole 4 green.

Brett Talbott, Dwan Golf Club Marketing and Communications Specialist, said course staff left the metal pins in place from the Men's Club Championship earlier that day. It seems one pin was also the perfect lightning rod.

A lightning strike hit the pin and sprawled out onto the green. Talbott says the grass will eventually grow back. The course was closed at the time and no one was injured.

