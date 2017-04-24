Close LIVE RADAR: Rain, Rain, and More Rain! WFMY Breaking News WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:41 PM. EDT April 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Steady rain will be heavy at times on Monday. Some rain could even linger into Tuesday morning. With all this rain, flooding will be possible. Copyright 2017 WFMY CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 5-year-old Greensboro Girl Dies After Hit By Driver Falcons to open 2017-2018 season at Chicago BTN11: 13 Reasons Why Concerns - KARE Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf Eric Chilton's Mid Monday Morning Forecast Eric Chilton's Monday Morning Forecast Albino Deer In The Neighborhood Governor Cooper Celebrates North Carolina Craft Beer Elon Football Players Charged With 'Peeping" Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument More Stories Wilkes Co. Man Rescued From Flood Waters Apr 24, 2017, 9:45 a.m. Heavy Rain through Tuesday; Flooding Possible Apr 22, 2017, 8:07 p.m. LIVE RADAR: Rain, Rain, and More Rain! Apr 22, 2017, 4:49 p.m.
