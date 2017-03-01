LIVE RADAR | WFMY News 2 Storm Center

GREENSBORO, NC -- Wednesday will feature very warm and windy conditions before a strong cold front sweeps through producing a line of showers and possibly a few strong or severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening.

Wednesday morning will start off very mild with temperatures in the low 60s under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm quickly through the day as a strong southerly wind drives temperatures to near 80° by the afternoon. In addition to the warm temperatures the winds will become very gusty with gusts as high as 40 mph through early and mid afternoon. The gusty winds will be out ahead of the approaching line of storms that won't arrive until early evening.

The forecast high temperature Wednesday afternoon of 80° will break the standing record high temperature of 77°.

Meanwhile, a line of storms will be ongoing across Kentucky and Tennessee through the afternoon before they reach the North Carolina mountains by late afternoon. The line of showers and storms will continue to move east into the Foothills and then into the North Carolina Piedmont by the first half of the overnight.

