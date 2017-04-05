LIVESTREAM: Life-Threatening Storms Moving Through Parts of SC

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Storm Prediction Center has now put part of South Carolina, including the Columbia, at their HIGH risk level for severe weather, the highest level on their scale.

The area has already seen multiple tornado warnings, as well as severe thunderstorm warnings, throughout the region.

The Prediction Center's scale ranks storms on a scale that goes from 1 to 5, with of course high being the highest.The term means these regions are at an increased risk of seeing the threats caused by severe weather, and that the effects could be severe.

This is rare. We want all of you who read this to understand that this level of alert does not get issued for our area very often.

In addition to that, there is a particularly dangerous situation tornado watch that has been issued for all of the area. That term, abbreviated as a "PDS," also is a rare warning. It's only been issued a handful of times over the last 10 years in our area.

