LIVESTREAM | WFMY News 2 Weather Coverage, Radar

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- There's a potential for severe weather to storm across the Piedmont Triad during the NCAA Championship game. WFMY News 2 has a game plan in place so that you can see both.

WFMY News 2 will provide livestreams of the weather coverage on our 2.3 channel (1256 on Spectrum, formerly Time Warner,) our Facebook page, Mobile App and our website, wfmynews2.com.

North State Communications in High Point - Channel 20

Piedmont Communications in Lexington - Channel 170

Randolph Telephone on - Channel 18

The NCAA Championship game will broadcast on WFMY News 2/CBS' main channel.

Chief Meteorologist, Tim Buckley will be in the Storm Center giving you updates on all WFMY News 2 Digital platforms.

