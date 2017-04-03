LIVESTREAM | WFMY News 2 Weather Coverage, Radar

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- There's a potential for severe weather to storm across the Piedmont Triad during the NCAA Championship game. WFMY News 2 has a game plan in place so that you can see both.
WFMY News 2 will provide livestreams of the weather coverage on our 2.3 channel (1256 on Spectrum, formerly Time Warner,) our Facebook page, Mobile App and our website, wfmynews2.com.
- North State Communications in High Point - Channel 20
- Piedmont Communications in Lexington - Channel 170
- Randolph Telephone on - Channel 18
The NCAA Championship game will broadcast on WFMY News 2/CBS' main channel.
Chief Meteorologist, Tim Buckley will be in the Storm Center giving you updates on all WFMY News 2 Digital platforms.
