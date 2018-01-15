WFMY
12 Things To Do On A Snow Day With The Family! #SnowOn2

Carrie Hodgin, WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:42 PM. EST January 15, 2018

With the snow on the way here's a list of fun activities to have with the kids inside the house in case there's not enough snow to make a snowman! 

  1. Watch as many movies about cold, snow, or Arctic animals as you can in one day!
  2. Make it a family fun game day. Either make up your own games or try out the following games even the adults will enjoy playing: Spoons, Spot It, HedBanz, Jenga, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Pie In Face.
  3. If you have an "Alexa" or "Echo" play a few games with "Alexa" or "Echo" like Bingo, Where In The World, Hunt the Yeti.  Here's a list of fun games you can play 
  4. Make your own homemade sled (but be careful)!
  5. Make a craft 
  6. Test out your vocal cords with karaoke!
  7. If you have musical instruments at home make up a song then email us your song! news@wfmy.com 
  8. Reverse Roles: Let the kids be parents for the day. That means they get to make you lunch or dinner.
  9. Make a snow fort or home fort
  10. Make microwave S'mores
  11. Make snow cream!
  12. If you have a Wii, have a "Just Dance" family Dance-off! 

