12 Things To Do On A Snow Day With The Family! #SnowOn2

With the snow on the way here's a list of fun activities to have with the kids inside the house in case there's not enough snow to make a snowman!

Watch as many movies about cold, snow, or Arctic animals as you can in one day! Make it a family fun game day. Either make up your own games or try out the following games even the adults will enjoy playing: Spoons, Spot It, HedBanz, Jenga, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Pie In Face. If you have an "Alexa" or "Echo" play a few games with "Alexa" or "Echo" like Bingo, Where In The World, Hunt the Yeti. Here's a list of fun games you can play Make your own homemade sled (but be careful)! Make a craft Test out your vocal cords with karaoke! If you have musical instruments at home make up a song then email us your song! news@wfmy.com Reverse Roles: Let the kids be parents for the day. That means they get to make you lunch or dinner. Make a snow fort or home fort Make microwave S'mores! Make snow cream! If you have a Wii, have a "Just Dance" family Dance-off!

